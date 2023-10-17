PowerHouse Data Centers (PowerHouse) has recently begun demolition on a 43 acre plot with a significant history in the digital space.

The site will soon become home to its new hyperscale-sized powered shell campus. When complete, the new campus, known as PowerHouse Pacific, will include three high performance buildings totalling approximately 1.2 million square feet and a new power substation.

A subsidiary of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), PowerHouse offers turnkey site selection, powered shell, and build-to-suit data centre solutions for hyperscalers, data centre operators, and multinational companies.

PowerHouse Pacific’s demolition process finishes in early 2024, enabling the construction of a new power substation through summer 2024 in partnership with Dominion Energy. Construction of the first of three new buildings begins in the fall of 2024 and delivers in mid-2026.

The demolition of the existing structures on the site includes two multi-story parking structures, three office buildings, one mail hub, and a long-defunct pedestrian bridge stretching across Pacific Boulevard. PowerHouse Pacific’s general contractor, E.E. Reed Construction, mobilised early last month, and demolition started with the parking structures.

In preparation for the demolition, the team pulled literally tons of materials from each building. This meant all ceilings, floors, and walls were stripped for any wires, pipe, and other elements that could be recycled. All recyclable building materials and metal were sent for processing, and the concrete will be processed for reuse onsite, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and the impact of trucking this material off-site. Usable furniture and office components were donated, as was the case with the property’s kitchen equipment, which PowerHouse donated to the Dulles South Soup Kitchen in Loudoun County. Each building’s final preparation step is the removal of any non-load-bearing walls and flooring.