Panduit has launched the SmartZone Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) four-in-one outlets, a device offering best-in-class outlet density coupled with superior reliability.

Data centres house complex infrastructure and require greater versatility in the power distribution unit and energy monitoring devices. The G5 iPDU four-in-one outlets monitor the data centre’s power and environment by continuously scanning for electrical circuit overloads and physical environment conditions that place critical IT equipment at risk.

The G5 iPDU four-in-one outlets offers the ultimate in connection flexibility with its compact design to provide customers the ability to use a single outlet as either a C13/C15 or a C13/C15/C19/C21. It also supports C15/C21 high-temperature rating power cords.

The higher outlet density meets the current needs of the rack PDU market and provides the ultimate in flexibility, as an outlet can be utilised with a variety of cords. Human error remains a major cause of equipment downtime and the G5 iPDU accepts Panduit dual-locking power cords to help prevent accidental disconnects.

Available in Monitored Input (MI), Monitored Switched (MS) and Monitored and Switched per Outlet (MSPO) varieties, the G5 iPDU has power capacities ranging from 8.6kW to 43.5kW with 42 to 48 outlets. These are higher power capacities than previous ranges and allow for more equipment to be powered from a single PDU. In addition, per outlet monitoring is possible as an engineered option. In designing a combination outlet bank, it was important to balance the outlet footprint with available power capacity, Panduit’s solution offers a combination outlet bank leveraging a two-way board to enable not only flexibility at the outlet, but also retain the ability to maximise overall outlet density.

This outlet design reduces complexity with a simple selection process, while lowering the total cost of ownership, as the PDUs do not need to change with new equipment that requires different outlets.