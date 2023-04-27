Aruba has announced its new Managed Kubernetes solution, available in beta version for the European market and designed for developers and IT professionals interested in cloud-native technology, built to serve companies of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises.

At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023, Aruba presented its solution to an audience of 10,000 IT professionals, collecting hundreds of sign-ups for its beta programme with the aim of optimising the product in view of the official launch scheduled for July 2023.

Aruba’s Kubernetes as a Service (KaaS) solution is built on state-of-the-art hardware, market-leading technologies, and is delivered from a European network of company-owned data centres built to the highest standards. Some of the main features include:

• Get up-and-running in record time – create your Kubernetes clusters in just a few clicks with Aruba’s user-friendly interface

• Grow considering the workload’s pace -the solution has flexibility and scalability at its core, enabling you to scale the resources allocated to cluster based on workloads

• Cost monitoring – the solution’s project-specific organisation enables maximum visibility into resource use and complete cost control

• Maximum redundancy, minimum latency – a free control plane with maximum redundancy guaranteed by three zones. What’s more, our data centres are interconnected with latencies of under a millisecond

• Benefit from robust security – Aruba’s data centre network benefits from all relevant physical, logical and data storage security certifications

• Deploy applications quickly – using the wizard, it only takes a few minutes to deploy applications in the cloud

In addition to the fully managed Kubernetes as a Service – the solution also implements multi-cluster mode, perfect for large enterprise organisations that need to manage and orchestrate distributed on-premises, public cloud and edge environments from a single console.

“For Aruba it was fundamental to take part in an event specifically designed for the world of cloud-native development, which gave us the opportunity to experience first-hand the effectiveness of the solution we are developing and to collect the latest feedback in view of the launch” comments Massimo Bandinelli, Marketing Manager of Aruba Cloud. “We met many other Italian veteran companies at the event who appreciated the presence of an all-Italian provider able to offer this managed technology and which will allow them to develop cloud applications with a national interlocutor with European coverage.”