nVent has announced the launch of its RDHX PRO rear door cooling unit, a new high-performance solution offering the capability to upgrade data centres with up to 78kW high-density racks, meeting the requirements for the growing use of AI-enhanced applications, demands for higher energy efficiency and sustainability, and the need for greater data centre space utilisation.

Rear door cooling solutions are increasingly popular as a pay-as-you-go method for retrofitting increased data centre cooling performance, in many cases without the need for additional re-engineering of the existing facility mechanical design. When installed as a primary method of heat removal, rear door coolers eliminate much of the need for mechanical equipment including fans, blowers and CRAHs, to provide a more optimised cooling solution aligned with the exact requirements for individual racks, at the same time reducing noise and energy waste.

“The RDHX PRO RDC is an innovative rear door cooling solution which responds to trends currently converging to make life more complex for those managing data centres,” says Marc Caiola, nVent’s Vice President of Data Cooling and Networking. “Our new RDC combines the ability to upgrade cooling capacity without significant capital investment and re-equipping of existing data centre space; the opportunity to reduce the amount of power used for cooling IT, as well the expense and associated emissions; and the advantage of an easily maintainable cooling solution designed and built for high availability.”

RDHX PRO from nVent, bringing flexibility to rack cooling

One of the features of RDHX PRO RDC is the ability to operate comfortably with 57°F (14°C) warm water cooling, making it environmentally friendly. By utilising free cooling, the device significantly reduces the amount of energy required to cool the data centre, not only reducing overall data centre power consumption, but also the carbon footprint of operations.

The future-proofed solution can also be combined with direct-to-chip liquid cooling deployments, for customers who are moving towards a hybrid approach to cooling, and especially those looking to maximise heat reuse opportunities, combined with NVent’s liquid cooling CDU 800.

RDHX PRO RDC is lab tested with full results available upon request.

Rear door cooling for maximum compatibility and availability

The new rear door cooling units from nVent are offered in a range of standard sizes for use with 42U, 47U, 48U and 52U data centre racks, in both 600mm and 800mm widths. The coolers themselves are 250mm deep, with a dry weight of 200kg. One of the features of rear door coolers is that they are compact and do not require any additional floor space or ceiling headroom, it can free up white space as CRAH units and other room cooling equipment may be eliminated from the data centre.

Each unit has a maximum power draw of 1500W and features 12x axial brushless DC fans. However, the large number of fans means they individually do less work than a smaller number of large fans, reducing stress on the electromechanical devices and increasing their lifecycle. In the event failures do occur, nVent has developed an innovative, tool-less and hot-swappable method for fan replacement, as well as other critical components such as PSUs. This feature allows uptime to be maximised at the same time as reducing service callouts and associated costs.

For ease of integration with data centre management applications as well as BMS software, the new rear door cooling units also feature a newly designed controller which is compatible with most popular network and control protocols including web interface, Ethernet, SNMP, Modbus TCP, RTU, and Redfish.

Data centre white space racks, cooling and accessories

The new RDHX PRO RDC is now available. For further details, click here or email datacentre.eu@nvent.com.