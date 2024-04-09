Neterra has announced that it is expanding its reach into the Asia Pacific region. The company has deployed its infrastructure in one of Singapore’s most popular data centres (Equinix SG1) and established a subsidiary, Neterra APAC PTE.

The new location becomes part of Neterra’s existing network of over 220 points of presence (PoP) worldwide.

Neterra now offers direct data transfer routes to Singapore and the region, providing support and premium telecommunications services such as intercontinental connectivity, global peering, cloud services, and DDoS protection.

Through this new hub, Neterra will also offer all the connectivity services provided by its subsidiary, NetIX, the leading global internet exchange. The new location will serve as a hub for innovation and customer-oriented solutions and is directly connected to Neterra’s PoP in Marseille.

“This exciting expansion aligns with Neterra’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, and we’re thrilled to bring our exceptional services to the dynamic market of Singapore,” says Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager for Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra. He continues, “This strategic move reinforces our commitment to providing first-class solutions to our valued customers, as well as expanding our global footprint.”

The expansion to Singapore is a logical development for Neterra and its affiliated companies. They have been experiencing sustainable financial and business growth, creating and launching new products and services, and gaining customers and recognition in the telecommunications industry.