nCompass Systems is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing advanced, all-encompassing connectivity and cabling solutions for commercial buildings and data centres. Since its inception in 2013, the company has focused on creating and delivering a streamlined suite of sustainable Layer 1 products that can meet all of its customers’ network infrastructure needs. By combining connectivity from Legrand and cabling from Superior Essex, nCompass Systems has developed a reputation for innovation and customer service.

“The partnership with Legrand and Superior Essex means that over a century of combined expertise has gone into the creation of the comprehensive solutions that nCompass offers,” says Kristen Poulos, Vice President and General Manager at Legrand Data Infrastructure. “Through its use of state-of-the-art research facilities and an in-house ETL testing lab, all products meet and, in some cases, exceed numerous industry performance standards. It’s how nCompass offers complete support, complete reliability, complete efficiency and complete flexibility to its customers.”

nCompass Systems offers a range of products, including premium cabling systems, jacks and connectors, patch cords and other related infrastructure products. These products are designed to help organisations build reliable and efficient network infrastructure that supports their operations and minimises downtime while fitting within tight operating budgets. Most recently, the company launched its new Extended Distance Cabling System at BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition. This dynamic, versatile product exceeds industry benchmarks for deploying high-power power over ethernet (Hi-PoE) on an IP network.

“Over these 10 years of nCompass, we have enjoyed partnering with Legrand to provide the advanced infrastructure solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and tomorrow,” adds Brian Ensign, Vice President of Marketing for Superior Essex Communications. “For example, the nCompass power-over-ethernet cabling solution has helped a large real estate developer renovate a 1930s-era landmark in Texas into a modern Marriott Autograph hotel, complete with smart building technology that has generated significant savings on energy costs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Legrand and serving commercial customers of all sizes with the highest levels of quality and service they have come to expect from nCompass.”