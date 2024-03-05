LiquidStack, provider of liquid cooling solutions for data centres, has announced its new US manufacturing site and headquarters located in Carrollton, Texas. The new facility is a major milestone in its mission to deliver high performance, cost-effective and reliable liquid cooling solutions for high performance data centre and edge computing applications. With a significant uptick in liquid cooling demand associated with scaling generative AI, the new facility enables it to respond to customers’ needs in an agile fashion, while maintaining the standards and services the company is known for.

LiquidStack’s full range of liquid cooling solutions are being manufactured on site, including direct-to-chip Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), single phase and two phase immersion cooling solutions and the company’s MacroModular and MicroModular prefabricated data centres. The site will also host a service training and demonstration centre for customers and its global network of service engineers and partners.

“We are seeing incredibly high demand for liquid cooling globally as a result of the introduction of ultra-high TDP chips that are driving the scale and buildout of generative AI. Our investment in this new facility allows us to serve the rapidly growing market while creating new, high-skilled jobs right here in Carrollton,” says Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack.

The new manufacturing facility and headquarters occupies over 20,000sqft. It has also been in operation since December 2023, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on March 22, 2024. Expected attendees include members of the city council and the Metrocrest chamber of commerce, as well as LiquidStack customers and partners.