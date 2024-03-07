Own Company, a SaaS data platform, has announced a new product, Own Discover, that reflects the company’s commitment to empower every company operating in the cloud to own their own data.

Own Discover is expanding its product portfolio beyond its backup and recovery, data archiving, seeding, and security solutions to help customers activate their data and amplify their business. With Own Discover, businesses will be able to use their historical SaaS data to unlock insights, accelerate AI innovation, and more in an easy and intuitive way.

Own Discover is part of the Own Data Platform, giving customers quick and easy access to all of their backed up data in a time-series format so they can:

Analyse their historical SaaS data to identify trends and uncover hidden insights

Train machine learning models faster, enabling AI-driven decisions and actions

Integrate SaaS data to external systems while maintaining security and governance

“For the first time, customers can easily access all of their historical SaaS data to understand their businesses better, and I’m excited to see our customers unleash the potential of their backups and activate their data as a strategic asset,” says Adrian Kunzle, Chief Technology Officer at Own. “Own Discover goes beyond data protection to active data analysis and insights and provides a secure, fast way for customers to learn from the past and inform new business strategies and growth.”