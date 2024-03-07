Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled the introduction of MasterPacT MTZ Active, a revolutionary new low voltage air circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability at Data Centre World, London.

Experts at Gartner estimate data centre downtimes could set businesses back by an upwards of $300,000/hr, and so the business case for investing in innovation and technology to ensure data centre resiliency has never been stronger.

In a world increasingly driven by electricity and digitisation, MasterPacT MTZ Active enables data centre customers to respond to complex challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiralling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

“The new MasterPacT MTZ Active makes the invisible visible for critical industry operators to see and track their energy use in real time,” says Ionut Farcas, Senior Vice President, Europe & International Hub, Power Products Division at Schneider Electric. “By making such information available at a glance, data centre operators are empowered to make better energy management decisions, reduce consumption, eliminate waste, and improve efficiency.”

The first MasterPacT product was launched 35 years ago, and ever since has been synonymous with circuit breaker innovation and reliability. Now, with smart, connected power distribution becoming a must-have, Schneider Electric is revolutionising the MasterPacT range to advance circuit breaker performance in the data centre.

The new MasterPacT MTZ Active’s control unit speeds mitigation with an industry-first QR code solution. Data centre operators can scan the code to access comprehensive instructions to optimise decision-making on the most effective restorative actions to take, in order to reduce data centre downtime. “There’s no need to waste time searching through a 200-page document,” Ionut says. “In an overload event, you are quickly instructed to redistribute the loads more evenly between circuits.”

MasterPacT MTZ Active also sets new benchmarks for safety in the data centre. An Energy Reduction Maintenance Setting (ERMS) guards maintenance personnel against arc flash hazards, and the control unit’s intuitive design facilitates the setting of all protection functions, including current, time delays, and alarms.