Lincoln Rackhouse has announced the acquisition of a key data centre located in the heart of Atlanta’s high-tech corridor. The strategically located data centre is an enterprise-grade, highly secured facility, ready to be deployed to customers’ specific design and power requirements.

The 185,000 square-foot facility sits on a 38-acre parcel with more than 7MW of capacity, and a design to expand to over 13MW. Furthermore, the site can support a separate 30MW ground-up data centre development, ideal for today’s hyperscalers and operators.

According to Data Centre Hawk, Atlanta’s data centre market continues to grow due to the favourable business climate, competitive colocation and cloud environments, reasonable power costs, low natural disaster risk and robust connectivity. The city has cultivated a tech hub, with more than 55 colocation providers and enterprises calling it home.

“We’re proud to partner with Principal Real Estate Investors in a market that’s quickly become one of the most robust data centre regions in the U.S,” states Martin Peck, Executive Vice President, Lincoln Rackhouse. “Our plan is to begin the immediate development of additional turn-key critical floor space, that will ultimately align and address our customer’s current and future expansion needs.”

“This acquisition of a high-quality asset in such a dynamic market provides an excellent addition to our portfolio of data centres,” comments Ben Wobschall, Managing Director, Portfolio Management for Principal Real Estate Investors. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring immediate availability and expansion to accommodate our customers’ growth in the South East.”

St. Louis based Ascent will continue to provide facilities management, engineering and construction services to the site. Marketing and leasing with be provided by Digital Crossroad and CBRE’s Atlanta based data centre solutions team.