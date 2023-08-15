IXAfrica Data Centre and Tilisi Developments are pleased to announce a transaction whereby IXAfrica has signed a term sheet to purchase 11 acres of prime land for the construction of its second data centre campus in Nairobi, Kenya.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies and represents a major leap forward in advancing the data centre infrastructure in East Africa. Due diligence is currently underway to determine the exact size of the campus, with initial estimates pointing to an impressive 30MW+ facility.

Graeme Reid, Tilisi CEO, voiced his enthusiasm for the strategic partnership formed with IXAfrica, emphasising the company’s attractiveness as a prime investment destination for developers. Graeme states, “Our collaboration with IXAfrica is a testament to Tilisi’s appeal as an investment hub for developers. This partnership bolsters our standing as a premier infrastructure developer in the region.”

Guy Willner, Chairman of IXAfrica,expresses his strong belief at the prospect of offering a second site for hyperscalers looking to enter East Africa, “This expansion reaffirms our commitment to the region and our belief in its immense potential for growth and technological advancement. With Tilisi’s industrial parks, high-quality development, reliable power and water supply, fresh air, and advantageous altitude for free cooling, this new campus will provide an ideal environment for our data centre operations. With latency sub-five metres between the two campuses the distance satisfies the maximal and minimal requirements for hyperscale deployments.”

The new data centre campus in East Africa is expected to cater to the increasing demand for cloud computing services, digital transformation, and edge computing applications in the region. By providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, green power availability, advanced security measures, and efficient cooling solutions, IXAfrica is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering East Africa’s technology landscape.

