Iceotope Technologies has welcomed Christian Belady as Senior Advisor to the company. Christian is a well-established data centre executive known for his innovative approaches to infrastructure and quantitative benchmarking. The appointment coincides with increasing global demand for Iceotope solutions and an ambitious global expansion strategy that includes new US offices and the addition of two new senior executives.

Christian was most recently the Vice President of Data Centre Research at Microsoft, where he led global strategy for server and facility development, managing research, engineering, construction, and operations. With prior roles at Hewlett Packard, Convex Computers, Texas Instruments, and IBM, he has particular expertise with high-performance power, cooling, and data centre design. Notably, he is credited with originating the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metric, now widely adopted worldwide as a measure of data centre energy efficiency.

“At a time when we demand more from our data centres, ensuring their impact is sustainable and transparent to the environment is more important than ever,” says Christian Belady. “I believe we need to think bigger as an industry in order to solve our most pressing challenges and Iceotope is doing just that. Their approach with precision liquid cooling is reimaging liquid cooling to accelerate a sustainable, digital world. I’m excited to be a part of this effort.”

David Craig, CEO of Iceotope, says, “Christian is one of the most respected figures within the data centre industry. His expertise in developing some of the largest data centre footprints in the world comes at the perfect time for Iceotope. We see demand for liquid cooling exploding as data centres seek more efficient and effective cooling methods to accommodate advanced workloads and solve for higher rack densities and greater power demands. We are thrilled to have Christian join us on this journey.”