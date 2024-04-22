by Anthea van Scherpenzeel, Senior Sustainability Manager at Colt DCS.

Sustainability has swiftly evolved over the last 10 years from a nice-to-have, to a top business concern. The data centres industry is one that is frequently criticised for its excessive energy usage and environmental effects. For example, data centres account for about a fifth of Ireland’s total power use, while global data centre and network electricity consumption in 2022 was expected to be up to 1.3% of global final electricity demand.

It is clear that responsible roadmaps and measurable targets are needed to lessen the impact of data centres’ energy use. But some in the industry really don’t know where to begin. The IEA asserts that the data centre industry urgently needs to improve, citing a variety of reasons such as a lack of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, a lack of internal expertise, or a culture that values performance and speed over environmental credentials.

In order to effectively address environmental challenges at the rate required to realise a global net-zero economy, it is imperative that science-based targets and roadmaps are established. It is the industry’s duty to move forward with the most sustainable practices possible so that ESG impacts will be as small as possible when demand rises as a result of new technology and developing markets. It is also expected that by 2027, the AI sector alone will use as much energy as the Netherlands, making it more important than ever to take steps that are consistent with the science underlying the Paris Agreement.

Being accountable under science-based targets

Science-based targets underline the short and long-term commitment of businesses to take action on climate change. Targets are considered science-based if they align with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. More recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its sixth Assessment Report reaffirming the near linear relationship between the increase in CO2 emissions due to human activities and future global warming. Colt DCS resubmitted its science-based targets in 2023 in line with the latest Net Zero Standard by the Science-based Targets initiative. The targets cover a range of environmental topics, including fuel, electricity, waste and water. These goals are vital not only for the data centres themselves but also to support customers in reaching their own net-zero goals.

Science-based targets and roadmaps tells businesses how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions if we are to achieve a global net zero economy and prevent the worst effects of climate change. This extends to Scope 3 emissions – often the most challenging to track and manage – where data centre and business leaders must ensure that partners are on the same path to sustainable practices. Data centre leaders must commit, develop, submit, communicate, and disclose their science-based targets to remain accountable.

Although science-based targets are vital to improve environmental impact, data centre operators must not forget to cover all three pillars of ESG in their sustainability strategies. Many organisations focus on the ‘E’ with the granularity of data easier to assess; however, social and governance prove just as important. Whether that’s connecting with local communities, safeguarding, or ensuring that governance and reporting are up to scratch, a further focus on the ‘S’ and the ‘G’ can prove a key differentiator.

Turning targets into actions

With these science-based targets in place, it’s time for data centres to turn targets into actions. Smart switches to new, more sustainable materials, technologies, and energy sources reduce the impact of data centres on the planet. For instance, switching to greener fuel options and procuring renewable energy or choosing refrigerants with a lower global warming potential, go a long way in reducing a data centre’s carbon footprint.

A cultural change is also needed to ensure that sustainability becomes a vital part of business strategy. As well as shifting internal mindsets, collaboration with customers and suppliers will be crucial to meeting targets. Being on the same page, and not just thinking of sustainability as a tick-box exercise, must be at the industry’s core.

Going one step further, measuring progress is an essential part of the sustainability journey. Close relationships with partners and suppliers are a key part of effective reporting to track Scope 3 emissions – not just for data centres, but also for the businesses that use them. With the incoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), this data sharing will prove more important than ever to gain a holistic overview of sustainability impacts along the entire value chain.

The future for the digital infrastructure market

The carbon footprint of the digital infrastructure market might be significantly reduced if the data centre business adopted science-based targets and actions as best practices. The ultimate objective should focus on embedded acts that begin as soon as land is obtained, rather than just reviewing daily operations. Data centres must make the site lifecycle as sustainable as possible, encompassing construction, materials, equipment, and operations. Measuring embedded carbon is essential to tracking a project’s overall impact.

