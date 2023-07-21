The European Data Centre Association (EUDCA) has announced the unanimous election of three new members to its Board of Directors. Accordingly, the EUDCA proudly welcomes Géraldine Camara of France Datacenter, Marie Chabanon of Data4, and Matthew Winter from Global Switch, with full confidence in their commitment and expertise to help the EUDCA to fulfil its mission as the voice of Europe’s data centre industry.

At the same time, the newly constituted board unanimously reconfirmed Michael Winterson, Managing Director at Equinix Services, as Chair of EUDCA for a second two-year term. Michael has successfully led the EUDCA since 2021, contributing to the launch and subsequent success of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact (CNDCP).

The EUDCA Board of Directors brings together technical excellence and commercial acumen, with a breadth of knowledge relating to data centre investments, sustainability, design and operations. The new board comprises:

Michael Winterson, Equinix Chair of the Board Laurens van Reijen, LCL Data Centers Treasurer Lex Coors, Digital Realty Chair of the Policy Committee Andrew Harrison, Arup Chair of the Technical Committee Matt Pullen, CyrusOne Chair of CNDCP Board Marie Chabanon, Data4 Deputy Chair of Technical Committee Dick Theunissen, EdgeConneX Deputy Chair of NTA Committee Géraldine Camara, France Datacenter Deputy Chair of NTA Committee Matthew Winter, Global Switch Deputy Chair of CNDCP Board Matthew Baynes, Schneider Electric NTA Coordination Stijn Grove, Dutch Data Center Association NTA Coordination

