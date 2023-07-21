The DCNN team recently attended the opening of Legrand‘s brand new, state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre in Reading, UK. While there, we met Adeline Fauconnet, Legrand Data Center Solutions Europe Communications Manager, who gave us a private tour of the Experience Centre and the factory, where the Starline busbar power distribution equipment is manufactured. Starline is one of Legrand Data Center Solutions’ many specialist brands.

Legrand has over 30 years of data centre experience and provides flexible, proven, and scalable data centre solutions. With award-winning solutions from strong data centre players such as Borri, Minkels, Modulan, Raritan, Server Technology, Starline, and USystems, customers benefit from optimal uptime of mission-critical operations. The innovative solutions offered by Legrand include enclosures, cooling, power, structured cabling, and access management.

Critical power solutions were on display, including high power busbar, UPS and STS solutions, circuit breakers, cast resin transformers, and continuous access busway.

The cable management solutions offered include Cablofil steel wire cable tray and the EZ-Path fire-resistant cable duct, and the IT infrastructure solutions showcased include containment and cooling, server and network cabinets, intelligent PDUs and sensors, KVM and serial consoles, structured fiber and copper cabling, and DCIM software integration.

The day was finished off with participants having a go on the Top Gear-inspired racing simulators, where everyone was encouraged to compete for the fastest time. I think it’s safe to say that the DCNN team will not be taking up racing any time soon!