Lunar Digital has announced its strategic partnership with Zayo Group.

Through this partnership, Lunar will leverage Zayo’s extensive network infrastructure and high performance connectivity solutions in all three of Lunar’s Manchester data centres to enhance the delivery of its services to customers. Zayo’s robust network will provide Lunar Digital with reliable, secure and scalable connectivity, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration across various platforms.

The partnership marks a significant milestone as the two companies join forces to revolutionise the digital landscape and accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies to customers around the globe. Together, the companies will explore innovative initiatives and collaborate on joint offerings to address the evolving needs of their customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zayo,” says Rob Garbutt, CEO of Lunar Digital. “Zayo’s expertise in network infrastructure and connectivity solutions will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers. By leveraging Zayo’s powerful network, we can expand the reach and capabilities of our digital solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

“The synergy between Lunar Digital’s expertise in digital solutions and Zayo’s network infrastructure provides an exciting opportunity to drive our shared values of powering the future of digital business,” says Yannick Leboyer, Chief Revenue Officer at Zayo. “Zayo’s global footprint and comprehensive suite of solutions will enable Lunar Digital to extend its reach to new markets and industries, strengthening its position as a trusted provider of end-to-end digital solutions. We look forward to working together to deliver unparalleled value to customers and to support their digital business initiatives.”

The partnership between Lunar Digital and Zayo represents a significant step forward in their shared mission to enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

