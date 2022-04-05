ESR Cayman, together with its subsidiaries, has acquired a key data centre asset in Higashi Kurume which is in the Mitaka area of Tokyo, Japan. This asset is primely located in one of Tokyo’s most established data centre clusters and comprises three office buildings within a total site area of 20,900sqm, enabling the creation of a 20MW IT Load data centre.

The new facility is expected to commence operations in September 2025. It will provide 20MW of new data centre capacity to support the community of enterprises located in West-Central Tokyo including existing operators, as well as new market entrants in the wider, supply-constrained Tokyo market.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, ESR Co-founders and Co-CEOs, say: “As the largest New Economy real estate platform in APAC, ESR continues to accelerate the expansion of our digital infrastructure ecosystem across APAC. We are tremendously excited to announce our latest data centre project in such a prime location in Tokyo following our acquisition of a multi-phase 98MW development project in Nanko, Osaka in 2021. As a Group, we will continue to leverage our hyperlocal presence that provides unparalleled access to unique land sourcing, zoning and power approvals, as well as best-in-class development expertise to differentiate ourselves from our peers.”

Diarmid Massey, CEO, Data Centres of ESR, adds: “Tokyo is the primary hub for international firms to access the Japan market. Its geographical location as the most prominent technology and financial market situated in the northwestern part of Asia has resulted in it becoming the first landing point for a sizable number of submarine cables to connect the western United States to the rest of Asia. Japan, which is ranked as the third most attractive location for data centres globally due to the country’s very high data consumption, mobile broadband penetration and large market size, remains as one of the largest data centre markets in the APAC region and hence a highly important strategic market for ESR.”

Devashish Gupta, CIO, Data Centres of ESR, highlights: “With its proximity to existing availability zones and excellent connectivity to city-wide fibre networks, the Higashi Kurume site is a preferred location for multiple DC uses, including hyperscale, wholesale and retail colocation. The new data centre will provide additional capacity to support the existing community of enterprises that plan to expand their presence in West-Central Tokyo as well as enable access for new market entrants.”

ESG sits at the heart of ESR’s business and the Group is committed to integrating responsible low carbon innovation into its latest data centre developments in Higashi Kurume to help achieve energy efficiency and to reduce the carbon footprint.

As of 31 December 2021, the ESR Group has a combined data centre pipeline of over 1,200MW of capacity across the region, reinforcing the robust prospects of the Group’s industry-leading New Economy real estate platform.