DataQube is actively supporting Edge Centres with its US expansion plans. The Australian firm has placed an order for 20 DataQube pods to provide an edge data centre offering, with further orders expected over the forthcoming months. DataQube’s unique solution will be integral to Edge Centres’ ambitious rollout plans by enabling the company to deploy multiple edge data centre and colocation facilities quickly and at scale.

DataQube has been selected as the preferred solution because of its short deployment times, its compelling price point, and its green credentials. DataQube’s design architecture removes the need for expensive property refurbishments to accommodate specialist HPC and associated cooling equipment. All IT, storage and power infrastructure is housed within secure and sterile units that satisfy all current building regulations and LEED standards. As such DataQube installs can be fully operational within a nine month timeframe and for 50% less upfront investment compared to conventional data centre build projects.

“We needed a partner that we could work with globally,” says Jon Eaves, CEO at Edge Centres. “DataQube and Edge Centres are aligned on a global roll-out plan starting in the US”

The outer and inner structures of DataQube’s novel offering are manufactured from lightweight materials for portability and easily assembly purposes. The units are also supplied flatpack, permitting transportation in bulk. Moreover, the solution’s person-free layout enables optimal use of IT, thus reducing energy consumption and co2 emissions by over 50% because the energy transfer is dedicated solely to powering computers. This equates to a PUE of less than 1.05, the lowest in the industry.

“We are delighted to be working with Edge Centres on this exciting new venture,” comments David Keegan, CEO of DataQube Global. “Deploying our podular data centres instead of commissioning a data centre from scratch is not only makes commercial sense, DataQube’s green credentials will help data centres of the future to become more sustainable by reducing energy consumption, not just switching source.”