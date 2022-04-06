Squire Patton Boggs has announced six senior hires spanning four offices to its Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice as part of a concerted expansion of its global capabilities in this increasingly busy area.

David Naylor joins the firm’s London office as a partner from Wiggin LLP, where he was head of the Data Privacy, Information Law and Cyber Security team. He will serve as head of the firm’s UK Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice, continuing to work on high-value commercial technology transactions and data privacy and cybersecurity matters.

Malcolm Dowden joins the firm’s London office as a partner from Womble Bond Dickinson LLP.

Bartolomé Martín joins the firm’s Madrid office as a partner from KPMG Abogados, where he led the Intellectual Property and Technology Practice in Spain.

George Wheeler-Carmichael joins the firm’s London office as a consultant. He was previously general counsel at IT software and business services provider Agilisys Limited.

David Oberly and Christian Brundell join the firm as senior associates in Cincinnati and Leeds.

“David’s leadership in the area of digital transformation and technology innovation fits with our Global Data Group’s expanded focus on serving our clients’ evolving commercial needs with respect to their data assets,” says Jonathan Jones, European Managing Partner. “We are committed to building the premiere global privacy team and the arrival of our new colleagues is a measure of our ambition for the future of our practice.”

“As the regulatory environment becomes more complex and rigorous, data protection has become a key priority for clients. In addition to regulatory issues, we have seen an uptick in demand for due diligence and advisory services due to a significant increase in M&A activity,” adds Alan Friel, Chair of the firm’s Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice. “Our new lawyers are welcome additions to our expanding team, bringing a wealth of experience that is important for the continued development of our practice and the services we provide to clients.”