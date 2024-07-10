Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the acquisition of a highly connected colocation data centre in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million (£156.1m). The acquisition marks the company’s entry into the west London submarket and complements existing colocation capabilities in the City and Docklands.

The newly acquired campus features two individual data centres with a combined capacity of 15-megawatts (MW), excellent connectivity, and room for future expansion. The Slough data centre campus is an established hub for a community of over 150 customers, including a broad array of connectivity providers, technology companies, and financial services firms, utilising over 2,000 cross connects.

In addition to being integrated into Digital Realty’s existing Metro Connect solution, enabling seamless connectivity between its six campuses located throughout Greater London, customers will also benefit from access to ServiceFabric, Digital Realty’s open interconnection and orchestration platform. These enhancements will provide customers with unparalleled access to a global, secure, and dynamic data exchange network, further empowering them to effectively manage and scale their digital operations.

Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Digital Realty in the UK and Ireland, comments, “This expansion into Slough is a significant step for Digital Realty, reinforcing our commitment to supporting digital transformation in the UK and across Europe. As the UK solidifies its position as Europe’s premier technology hub, this acquisition enhances our ability to support customers as they grow and scale, further establishing our presence in this vital market.”

This acquisition not only strengthens Digital Realty’s presence in a key market but also supports the company’s sustainability goals. Consistent with Digital Realty’s commitment to sustainability, the Slough data centre campus will be powered entirely by renewable energy, aligning with the company’s practice of matching 100% of the energy used in its European portfolio with renewable sources and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality for its European portfolio by 2030.

This strategic acquisition is part of Digital Realty’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its global data centre platform, PlatformDIGITAL.

