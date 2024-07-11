Siemens today inaugurated a new Centre of Competence for Data Centres at the Global Infocity Park in Chennai, India.

Spanning 6,000m², the new facility will serve as a regional innovation hub, not only uniting a team of more than 200 designers, planners, engineers and project managers in one location, but also enabling co-creation with partners and customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The launch comes as the data centre market continues to grow at unprecedented speed, with a predicted 10.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2023-2030. The APAC region alone is estimated to invest a staggering $75 billion (£58.2bn) in data centres in 2025. This would see it overtake the US to become the highest investing region in data centres globally.

Remco Sloothaak, Data Centres IEC Business Line Head at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, comments, “Today’s launch of our highly anticipated Centre of Competence signifies the importance of the data centre market for Siemens, both on a global level, and specifically in APAC. With this new facility we now have a network of technical experts housed across three sites around the world, who are able to provide the very best customer support on a 24/7 basis.”

With the need to deliver rapid onsite deployment for data centre customers, the expert team in Chennai will focus on developing modular and scalable power distribution and power automation solutions, which can reduce installation and commissioning time by as much as 60%.

Data centres are one of the most energy intensive sectors, consuming an estimated 240-340 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022, which represented 1-1.3% of global electricity usage. Such power solutions are therefore critical in enabling data centres to operate more efficiently. By combining the real and digital worlds, Siemens can enable the sustainable transformation of data centre infrastructure, creating customised solutions designed to meet specific customer needs and targets.

Ciaran Flanagan, Global Head of Data Centre Solutions at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, concludes, “The exponential growth in data brings both new challenges and opportunities for our customers. We are committed to enabling them to optimise their operations, bringing their vision to life in an efficient way and helping them to reduce both their costs alongside achieving their sustainability goals. The launch of our new Chennai facility is the next important milestone in that journey.”

