atNorth, a Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced that it has achieved ISO45001 accreditation and extended additional ISO certifications as it strives for continual business improvement.

The business has received full ISO45001 certification for its occupational health and safety management system, and has extended its ISO14001 certification for its environmental management system to its newer data centres. In addition to this, atNorth has also extended the ISO27001 certification for its information security management system as part of the procurement of Gompute in 2023, aligning these sites with atNorth’s existing ISO certifications.

ISO45001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system. It provides a framework for organisations to manage risks and improve OH&S performance, and it demonstrates atNorth’s commitment to promoting employee mental and physical wellbeing and ensuring a solid foundation of safety in the workplace.

Key criteria of the accreditation include ensuring safe ways of working by instructing, training, and monitoring knowledge and competences, the obligation to report incidents, accidents, and observations on shortcomings, frameworks for comprehensive and consistent consideration of risks and hazards and empowering open and honest stakeholder communication to ensure employee safety and business continuity.

Erling Freyr Guðmundsson, COO at atNorth, comments, “The success of atNorth’s operations is testament to our commitment to our people. The ISO45001 certification validates our already resilient health and safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and formalises the veracity of our processes. Our ongoing commitment to improvement across our business enables us to continue to deliver the best possible service to our clients”.

ISO 27001 provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system. Conformity to this standard means that an organisation has a robust system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company. It covers all aspects of information security including physical or virtual access to sites and systems, software development, supplier and customer interactions and incident response processes.

“Data security continues to be a high priority for our clients,” notes Daniel Persson, Chief HPC Officer at atNorth. “We are delighted to extend the scope of our of ISO27001 accreditation to reassure our customers that our business conforms to industry leading security standards.”

