Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for modern hybrid cloud environments, has announced a strategic growth investment led by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. Vista will be joined by TCV and KKR in the new investment, which values Nasuni at approximately $1.2 billion (£940m).

The investment will build on Nasuni’s strong momentum disrupting the legacy storage industry to further accelerate product innovation and commercial expansion in the global hybrid cloud market. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“At Nasuni, we care first and foremost about the success of our customers, partners, and employees,” says Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni. “We are maniacal about our commitment to delivering quality in every aspect of our business and interaction with our customers. This investment and our strategic partnership with Vista, TCV, and KKR will allow us to build upon that commitment, scale with purpose and continue to innovate as we look to take Nasuni to the next level.”

Nasuni’s success to-date includes award winning technology, top decile customer retention rates, industry leading NPS scores, and a consistent 30% growth rate in a market that is rapidly expanding with the advent of hybrid cloud and AI. Nasuni’s data platform is used by over 850 companies spanning 70 countries, and is in use by some of the largest enterprises in the manufacturing, consumer goods, and energy industries.

“Nasuni’s platform offers a highly differentiated approach to consolidating, protecting, and managing data at scale with performance that is critical to supporting AI applications and other high-volume data use-cases,” adds Martin Taylor, Co-Head of Vista’s Foundation Fund and Senior Managing Director. “We are thrilled to partner with the Nasuni team as they work to help businesses optimise their expanding and complex data needs with solutions that are fast, secure and highly cost-effective.”

BofA Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Proctor LLP served as legal advisor to Nasuni. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista and TCV. KKR is making the investment through its Next Generation Technology III Fund.

For more from Nasuni, click here.