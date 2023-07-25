Spencer Building Carrier Hotel has announced that it has obtained all necessary permits to commence the construction of its data centre in the heritage section of Vancouver’s iconic Harbour Centre. Following a year of anticipation since the initial announcement, this milestone marks a significant advancement towards meeting the increasing IT infrastructure and connectivity needs of Vancouver’s burgeoning digital landscape.

Currently in its preconstruction phase, it will fully commence construction in August 2023, with completion and the launch of operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Boasting an innovative, energy efficient design that will leverage free cooling opportunities, this facility is set to be an advanced and sustainable data centre, setting new benchmarks within the region’s industry for both technological prowess and ESG compliance.

Overcoming the unique challenges posed by Vancouver’s constrained commercial real estate market, the hub successfully collaborated with Harbour Centre to repurpose the historic Spencer Building, originally built in 1926. This ambitious project combines heritage architecture with cutting-edge IT infrastructure and connectivity services, providing enterprises, cloud providers and service providers with the fast, direct connections and expanded capacity required for advanced digital transformations.

The Spencer Building Carrier Hotel not only addresses the pressing demand for superior data centre capacity in the region, but also strives to make these services more economical. In a city known for its high costs, the company aims to provide cost effective solutions to customers in a premier location close to the rich connectivity ecosystem.

As a testament to the strong collaboration between the two, the unveiling of an updated logo further solidifies the partnership. The refreshed logo visually captures the strength and essence of the relationship, embodying the meeting point of long standing history and pioneering innovation.

Click here for latest data centre news.