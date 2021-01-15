CyrusOne has announced the appointment of Stuart Gray as Engineering Director Europe to strengthen its Design & Construction team. Stuart joins the company with more than 20 years of data centre sector and technical engineering expertise and will be responsible for driving consistency, efficiency and sustainable practice in the design, delivery and commissioning of developments throughout CyrusOne’s data centre portfolio in Europe.

“I’m delighted Stuart has decided to join CyrusOne. It is an exciting time for our business in Europe as we have an ambitious development pipeline to deliver against increased demand for capacity. As a subject matter expert in mission critical, Stuart will lead engineering throughout the full lifecycle of our data centre developments – from design development through to commissioning – and further strengthen the breadth and depth of our offering to customers. Stuart will also drive efficiency and consistency and champion our continued development of sustainable and environmental design against the backdrop of our ‘Zero Carbon by 2040’ pledge,” comments Richard Brandon, CyrusOne’s Senior Director of European Design and Construction.

Stuart Gray, Engineering Director Europe, says: “I am delighted to join CyrusOne’s specialist European Design & Construction team and look forward to bringing the experience and engineering knowledge I have gained in my career to this exciting and challenging new role. As CyrusOne continues to build the data centres of the future, I am eager to elevate our designs and technical engineering capabilities to help meet the company’s ambitious environment and sustainability objectives.”

Stuart joins the company from a leading global construction company Structure Tone, where he was a Project Director, responsible for operational delivery on all live UK data centre projects. Stuart has also worked across multiple areas of the data centre industry from electrical contracting, data centre engineering design, technical services management and specialist main contracting – delivering technically complex schemes for a wide range of enterprise, hyperscale and colocation customers.

Stuart’s appointment follows CyrusOne’s recent ‘Zero Carbon by 2040’ pledge through the reduction of carbon emissions across the company’s global data centre portfolio. The pledge will build on sustainable efforts put forward by CyrusOne including purchasing renewables, leveraging green power and integrating sustainable design components across all its facilities around the world.