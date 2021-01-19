4site has announced it will be recruiting more than 100 people, over the next three years, to support its plans for international expansion. With open-location and office-based roles across Ireland, the roles will span from Fibre Planners, GIS Engineers, Design Engineers, Telecoms Surveyors and Project Managers to business support roles in accounts, sales and operations. Indigo Telecom Group will be recruiting the 100 workers locally from Limerick and the Mid-West in the vicinity of the company’s Irish headquarters at Raheen Business Park.

Established in Magor, South Wales in 1997, Indigo Telecom Group employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands. The company is now focused on expanding its skills portfolio to capitalise on the market opportunities around Fibre to the Home (FTTH), wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services. In 2020 alone, Indigo Telecom Group welcomed 140 people to the team. 4site works closely with Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick to create job opportunities for their highly skilled graduates.

Providing network infrastructure to fixed/mobile carriers and the enterprise sector since 1997, Indigo Telecom Group is a leader in delivering Design, Build and Support services to a dynamic market where businesses and consumers demand powerful connectivity. A reputation for reliability has made Indigo Telecom Group a trusted partner to some of the biggest companies in the world, including Vodafone, Nokia, BT and NTT.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance that telecommunications infrastructure plays in keeping businesses and societies connected. Because of the economic and social disruption, people across the globe have relied more than ever on connectivity for information, interacting with loved ones, and working from home. During this period, Indigo Telecom Group has scaled operations to meet the growing demand of its customers.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says: “I am really pleased to see that Indigo Telecom Group, through its Irish subsidiary 4site is expanding in Limerick and will be recruiting over 100 people over the next three years. This is in addition to the 140 new staff that Indigo Telecom Group hired in 2020 – approximately 90 of which were here in Ireland and – underlines the company’s continued commitment to the Mid-West. This year more than ever we have relied on our communications networks to keep in touch and I welcome the expansion of this sector here. I wish Indigo and 4site every success with the expansion plans.”

Kevin Taylor MBE, Chairman, Indigo Telecom Group, comments on the announcement: “We’re really excited to invest in Ireland, and specifically within Limerick and surrounding areas. This provides a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond. For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan says: “Indigo Telecom Group’s announcement of the expansion of its International Fibre Centre of Excellence in Limerick is a strong vote of confidence in the Mid-West Region and the availability of the skilled and talented workforce there. Today’s announcement demonstrates IDA Ireland’s exemplary record in winning investment for regional locations. I wish Indigo Telecom every success with this 100 person expansion.”

After the strategic acquisitions of Belcom in 2017 and Limerick-based 4site in 2019, Indigo Telecom Group has focused on scaling its workforce to drive further growth across the UK and Ireland. In 2021, the focus will then turn to building its international network with the opening of operations in the USA, Spain, Italy and Singapore.