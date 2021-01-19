BATM has announced that it has enhanced its NFVTime virtual networking solution to enable deployment via public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Network function virtualisation (“NFV”) enables network functions to be run in software, with a single piece of equipment, rather than requiring multiple pieces of physical hardware. The Group’s NFVTime operating system, which was developed by its wholly-owned Telco Systems subsidiary, is licensed by telecommunications and managed service providers (network operators) to allow them to create these virtual networks for their customers.

NFVTime was initially available to be run in a network operator’s datacentre. The Group has now enhanced NFVTime by enabling its compatibility with, and receiving certification of use for, public cloud environments, including adding further layers of security to the platform. This expands the addressable market for the product to customers that operate cloud-based networks – which is typically enterprise customers or larger operators with a multinational footprint – as well as those that lack the internal resource to run the software in their datacentre.

Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, says: “This is a significant development for our NFVTime solution as we can now offer it to customers who use cloud networks as well as those with datacentre-based networks. With NFV, operators benefit from lower costs and deployment times as network functions are run in software rather than hardware – which we are now taking a step further by enabling this to happen in the cloud. We have continued to receive strong interest in NFVTime, which we expect to increase with this broadening of the addressable market at a time when the adoption of cloud-based networking is expanding. We look forward to reporting on our progress.”