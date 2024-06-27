CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated-4 data centre operator, has unveiled major expansion plans for Kolkata, with the aim of developing a complete ecosystem of cutting-edge AI-ready data centres and an advanced network and connectivity ecosystem to serve the needs of enterprises, government and hyperscalers in the region.

The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 2,200 crore (£20.8m) to build a robust ecosystem in the near future, driven by the greenfield data centre campus that will come up in the New Town area of Kolkata. It will be implemented over four phases with over 60 MW IT load capacity, along with a world-class network that will ensure seamless connectivity.

As part of the overall project, the first data centre building is slated to go live in Q2 of the 2024 financial year, and it will have a 16MW IT load capacity and a built-up area of over 90,000 square foot. This will be the first Rated-4 data centre of eastern India, the company states.

Highlighting the strategic importance of bringing CtrlS Datacenters’ Rated-4 data centre solutions to enterprises and government entities in Kolkata, Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters, says, “Along with our core offerings, we will also launch our full suite of managed services and advanced interconnectivity solutions tailored for this market. We are committed to catalysing the digital transformation landscape of eastern India, and are grateful to the state government for their valuable guidance and support throughout this endeavour.”

He further emphasises on Kolkata’s rising prominence, “This metropolitan city ranks third in India by GDP after Mumbai and Delhi, and with West Bengal boasting the third-largest internet subscriber base after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the region is witnessing a rapid wave of digital transformation. These factors combined are fuelling an immense demand for robust and reliable data centre services.”

Some key features of CtrlS Datacenters Kolkata DC Campus:

AI-Ready data centres with provision for high-density racks

A wide range of modern cooling technologies

9-zone security

Sustainable data centres, aiming for LEED Platinum certification

Backed by dual power sources and N+N active feeds

Access to multiple ISPs, cloud service providers and internet exchanges

Natural disaster-proof, designed as per Seismic Zone 3 standards

