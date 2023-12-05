Vertiv has announced that subsidiaries of the company have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of CoolTera, a provider of coolant distribution infrastructure for data centre liquid cooling technology and certain assets, including certain contracts, patents, trademarks, and intellectual property from an affiliate of CoolTera.

Founded in 2016 and based in the UK, CoolTera provides liquid cooling infrastructure solutions, and designs and manufactures coolant distribution units (CDU), secondary fluid networks (SFN), and manifolds for data centre liquid cooling solutions. CoolTera and Vertiv have been technology partners for three years with multiple global deployments to data centres and super compute systems. The acquisition of CoolTera brings advanced cooling technology, deep domain expertise, controls and systems, and manufacturing and testing for high density compute cooling requirements to Vertiv’s already robust thermal management portfolio, as well as key industry partnerships already in place across the ecosystem for such applications. CoolTera has a proven track record of engineering excellence and strong customer service supported by a team of highly qualified, proven liquid cooling engineers.

“This bolt-on technology acquisition is consistent with our long-term strategic vision for value creation, and further strengthens our expertise in high-density cooling solutions,” says Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Vertiv. “And while the purchase price is not material to Vertiv, the acquisition is essential to further reinforce our liquid cooling portfolio, enhancing our ability to serve the needs of our global data centre customers and strengthening our position and capabilities to support the needs of AI at scale.”

“It was a logical decision to join the Vertiv family,” says Mark Luxford, CoolTera’s Managing Director. “We are excited to join the leader in data centre thermal management. Vertiv has demonstrated the ability to scale technologies at a pace that is needed for AI deployment. We look forward to working as a team to deliver next generation liquid cooling technologies at the scale the industry requires. Vertiv is well-positioned to support the industry growth.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.