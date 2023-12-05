Reichle & De-Massari (R&M) has announced the appointment of Jacky Lu as the new General Manager for China. This move underscores R&M’s pattern of sustained growth driven by notable customer wins in key vertical industries, such as colocation data centres, banking, healthcare, utilities, and more.

R&M’s commitment to excellence is evident in the Jinshan and Pingu facilities, which have achieved ISO certification, demonstrating adherence to the highest international standards. The company’s tailored approach to the Chinese market has resulted in robust local support and solutions that ensure agility and flexibility, pivotal in these diverse industry segments.

Laurent Amestoy, Executive Vice President APAC at R&M, comments on the company’s achievements in these vertical segments, “China’s market is uniquely dynamic, with each industry presenting its own set of challenges and opportunities. Our strategy in delivering specialised solutions to these key industries attests to our capability to meet varied and sophisticated demands. With our dedicated customer focus and capabilities of our ISO-certified facilities, we’re setting the stage for even greater accomplishments. I am confident that under Jacky’s leadership, R&M China will reach new levels of success.”

Jacky Lu comes to R&M China with an intimate understanding of local market needs and a clear strategy for the company’s future, “My focus will be on enhancing the efficiency across our operations in China, encompassing both sales and manufacturing entities. It’s essential to build a strong team and partner network that aligns with R&M’s corporate values and competencies, as this is key to increasing our market share. Additionally, driving local development and customisation for the Chinese market, with the support of our R&D and manufacturing capabilities, will be a primary objective.”

With a clear focus on customer satisfaction and industry-specific innovation, R&M is poised for the next chapter in China under Jacky Lu’s leadership.