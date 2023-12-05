Host-IT has announced its latest data centre. Located in Chester, it is ideally situated to serve the North West of the UK.

Host-IT’s Chester facility follows four other site openings during 2023 in Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham and Leeds, expanding the total portfolio to six with its pre-existing Milton Keynes data centre.

Built to Tier Three standards, the 3MW site has full UPS with generator backup and all power is sourced from renewable energy suppliers. Set in 3.4 acres the facility includes meeting rooms, office space and kitchen facilities.

The full range of Host-IT services are available including shared colocation, quarter, half and full racks. More advanced services such as dedicated servers, bare metal and back up are also accessible. The secure facility has 24/7 access and provides onsite engineering support.

Andrew Willis, Managing Director of Host-IT, comments, “Adding yet another new data centre to our portfolio is a great end to 2023, which has seen Host-IT go from strength to strength. Just 12 months ago, we were still operating from a single site and now we have six covering most of the UK. I am looking forward to 2024, as we continue to ramp up our services offerings to meet growing demand.”