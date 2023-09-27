ICS Cool Energy has announced the expansion of its hire division with a management team dedicated to cold stores. The team of engineering specialists that will manage the UK fleet of low to ultra-low temperature containerised cold store solutions is:

Ralph Howes, Cold Store Major Accounts Manager

Lisa Townsley, Cold Store Business Development Manager, South

Kayla Shaw, Cold Store Business Development Manager, North

Mike Elver, Cold Store Senior Sales Engineer

The company’s cold store container units can be used where raw or finished products require temporary or long-term temperature-controlled storage to preserve or increase shelf life.

Cold stores can add storage space and deliver high cooling capacity in combination with precise temperature control from fresh to deep frozen, even in the most severe applications with high ambient temperatures, frequent door openings and long running hours. The units can be also applied in R&D applications, where a temperature-controlled environment is required to enable Accelerated Life Testing (ALT) of critical components.

ICS Cool Energy temperature-controlled containers are available in 10ft, 20ft and 40ft length and feature tried and tested refrigeration technology from Thermo King. The units can be plugged in the 360-500V, 50 or 60Hz power supply to ensure cold or frozen temperatures in the container.

Designed originally for global, seagoing reefer applications, its containers are equipped with features that make them suitable as static cold stores. They are washable with wash down drains, have man trapped person alarms, lighting inside emergency escape release and conform to BRC audit standards. The units can also be adapted to meet customer needs with options including telematics, remote monitoring, and controlled atmosphere. Customers can also benefit from a modular approach, where multiple cold stores, joined together without connecting walls, can be linked with buildings without time consuming engineering, ground works, or long planning permission process.