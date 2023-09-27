SUNeVision Holdings has announced the launch of its first start-up programme to empower local start-ups and accelerate innovations in Hong Kong’s digital economy.

The initiative connects start-ups to mission-critical technology partners on its data centre ecosystem. Comprehensive suite of innovative technologies will be provided to accelerate the growth journey of start-ups.

The start-up programme is designed to provide all-round infrastructure support to propel start-ups to grow and scale their businesses. The programme is inviting online applications that demonstrate expertise in key areas of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology industry, including biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, FinTech and smart city.

Applicants shall aim at growing businesses in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in the next three to five years. The programme is open for applications until 31 December 2023 and will support 10 candidates at each cohort.

Successful applicants can enjoy an array of exclusive offers, including access to SUNeVision’s highly connected data centre infrastructure and connectivity ecosystem comprising 300+ providers of business development enablement and joint marketing.

