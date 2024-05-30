Host-IT, an nLighten company, has announced that its popular server colocation services – including lockable quarter, half, full and multi-tenant racks with fully managed and resilient internet connectivity – are now available to local businesses and organisations in Swindon and the surrounding area.

Served from within a state-of-the-art data centre owned and managed by its parent company, nLighten, and strategically positioned in Swindon, Host-IT can install hosting solutions and make this facility available to clients with smaller scale requirements.

The data centre showcases nLighten’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Featuring a ‘containerised’ design, the facility covers an area of 1580m2 and provides enhanced security and resilience. With 5.7MW of available power at its final phase of development, it is fully equipped to meet the increasing demands of businesses, providing scalable and high-performance data solutions.

“We are excited to integrate our server solutions into the nLighten data centre in Swindon as part of our ongoing UK rollout and look forward to showcasing this facility to both new and existing customers,” says Andrew Willis, Managing Director of Host-IT.

Key features of the new data centre include:

Robust Security Measures : The facility is fortified with advanced security protocols, 24/7 Service Desk / NOC, and redundant security systems, ensuring the utmost protection for sensitive data.

: The facility is fortified with advanced security protocols, 24/7 Service Desk / NOC, and redundant security systems, ensuring the utmost protection for sensitive data. High-Performance Infrastructure : Built with cutting-edge hardware and networking equipment, the data centre delivers strong performance and reliability, supporting the most demanding workloads and applications. Clients can utilise Host-IT’s connectivity solutions as well as those from other tier 1 providers.

: Built with cutting-edge hardware and networking equipment, the data centre delivers strong performance and reliability, supporting the most demanding workloads and applications. Clients can utilise Host-IT’s connectivity solutions as well as those from other tier 1 providers. Scalability and Flexibility : Designed for scalability, the facility offers flexible deployment options and customisable solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes. Services include colocation, shared, quarter and half racks, as well as bare metal options.

: Designed for scalability, the facility offers flexible deployment options and customisable solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes. Services include colocation, shared, quarter and half racks, as well as bare metal options. Sustainable Operations: Due to nLighten’s commitment to sustainability, the new data centre incorporates energy-efficient technologies and innovative infrastructure to support a carbon-free commitment.

Host-IT says that the integration of its server solutions within the Swindon data centre underscores its commitment to providing robust data solutions. The company says that with its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and dedication to customer satisfaction, the facility is set to become a cornerstone of the region’s digital ecosystem.

