CDM to deliver modular data centre solutions

Author: Joe Peck

Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM), a newly launched company drawing on Compu Dynamics’ two decades of experience and focusing exclusively on modular solutions, today announces its market debut with a stated mission: to simplify and accelerate the deployment of high-density, energy efficient digital infrastructure through engineered, prefabricated data centre modules.

With digital transformation surging across AI, HPC, neocloud, and enterprise markets, CDM aims to offer prefabricated, turnkey solutions that are scalable, transportable, and designed for the next generation of compute. The company serves a range of customers, from neocloud infrastructure providers and AI innovators to OEMs that integrate high-end compute clusters directly into modular platforms.

“At CDM, our vision is to support the seamless, rapid deployment of digital infrastructure tailored to each customer’s unique application needs. We deliver fully tested, modular data centre solutions designed for efficiency, reliability, and scalability,” says Ron Mann, Vice President of Compu Dynamics Modular. “We are not building containers — we are delivering high-performance, factory-integrated data centre solutions that are fully operational from day one.”

Each module is an integrated, self-contained data centre system including mechanical, electrical, and cooling infrastructure that is designed to support advanced applications such as AI model training, GPU clusters, and edge inference engines. The company provides end-to-end lifecycle services including:

• Design & Engineering: Customisable to power densities, cooling strategies, and deployment constraints.

• Fabrication & Assembly: Built in controlled environments.

• Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT): Aiming to ensure systems are deployment-ready before shipping.

• Deployment & Commissioning: Nationwide and international delivery, and on-site integration.

• Ongoing Support & Maintenance: Lifecycle services tailored to operational continuity.

“Compu Dynamics Modular represents the next phase of innovation in our industry,” comments Steve Altizer, President and CEO of Compu Dynamics. “CDM is built to meet the modular demands of tomorrow’s compute landscape, where speed-to-market, flexibility, and high-density performance are critical.”

