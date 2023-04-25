atNorth has announced that it has recently received an ISO14001 certification for Environmental Management for both its Iceland and Sweden sites.

The accreditation demonstrates atNorth’s continued commitment to carbon reduction, not just through the development of state-of-the-art sustainable data centres, but also as a common thread across the whole business to commit to environmental best practice. atNorth aims to work towards certification for its latest sites in Finland next.

The ISO14001 accreditation sets out the criteria that a business can follow to set up an effective environmental management system in order to manage their environmental responsibilities and improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste.

“Our ISO14001 certification reassures our customers that we share their values and environmental goals. As we support them on their sustainability journey, we can lead by example and demonstrate our continuous dedication to reducing the impact that our business has on the environment and operate in the most sustainable way possible” says Benedikt Gröndal, COO, atNorth.

Throughout the implementation of the environmental management system, atNorth’s environmental aspects were analysed and procedures to monitor and control them were set to reduce negative environmental impacts from its operations.

“atNorth’s passion for sustainability sits at the heart of our operations and services. We strive for continuous improvement in ecological matters and having a functional environmental management system is a key dimension in our ongoing sustainability strategy” comments Ásdís Ólafsdóttir, Sustainability Manager at atNorth.

“We are 100% committed to sustainability not only via our service offerings as we strive to support the growing need for a greener alternative to the cooling of high-performance infrastructure, but also operationally as a business. The ISO14001 certification is further evidence of our dedication to this cause as we continue to improve our undertakings as a whole,” adds Benedikt.