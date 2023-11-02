atNorth has announced that it has joined the Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA). The association aims to nurture the fast growing data centre ecosystem in Finland and enhance the standardisation and sustainability of its industry processes.

The business acquired two data centres in Helsinki, Finland, in January, and has a third site, which will open in Q3 2024 with a capacity of 25MW. atNorth is proud to continue to invest in Finland to meet the considerable demand for its services. By joining the FDCA, it is able to share knowledge and contribute to the expansion of the digital economy in the country.

The FDCA aims to advocate the benefits of investment in the Finnish data centre market, and preserving the quality of the industry by developing and financing best practices, global standards and ensuring adherence to sustainability guidelines. Current members include global and local data centre service providers, hyperscalers, carriers, government agencies, ICT providers and standardisation bodies.

“We are delighted to join the Finnish Data Center Association,” says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at atNorth. “The ideal environmental conditions in Finland, along with the rest of the Nordic region have propelled the rapid expansion of the data centre industry, and as energy prices continue to be sky high outside the Nordics, the demand for affordable and environmentally conscious infrastructure will undoubtedly increase.”

“atNorth has operated live data centre sites in Finland for the last 10 months,” continues Fredrik. “We recognise the need for larger mega sites in the country. We are building our FIN02 site in response to this and are actively seeking suitable land for additional ‘mega site’ campuses. As part of our commitment to further invest in the Finnish data centre industry, we aim to ensure that demand is met with first-class infrastructure and talent with robust sustainability practices as a top priority.”

“We are pleased to welcome atNorth to the FDCA,” comments Mikko Aho, Board Member at the FDCA. “It is very positive to see a new operator entering the growing Finnish data centre market. This continuing investment substantiates the Nordics as an excellent location for IT workloads. atNorth’s knowledge and experience of operating sustainable, best-in-class data centres will make a positive contribution to the industry cluster, and we look forward to a productive partnership.”