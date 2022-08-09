Airedale has announced the appointment of Adrian Trevelyan as Director of its Cloud Services Business Unit. Responsible for one of Airedale’s most significant commercial operations, Adrian will be accountable for a worldwide territory (excluding US), leading the data centre cooling arm of the Airedale business as it accelerates its growth strategy.

Adrian, who has achieved an MBA and Chartered Manager status during his career to date, brings a wealth of data centre knowledge and unwavering leadership skills to his new position. Having worked with Airedale by Modine for 32 years, most recently as After-market Director, he has vast experience of the data centre industry, both at a hands-on and strategic level. Reporting to Adrian will be Airedale’s established data centre focussed engineering, project management and commercial teams.

Replacing Adrian as After-market Director will be John Board, who recently joined the company as Service Manager and has already impressed with his passion, knowledge and commitment. John also has a wealth of business-critical cooling experience and holds an accreditation in ‘Data Centre Management and Operations’ from The Uptime Institute and will work closely with Adrian during a transition period to ensure service continuity for clients.

Adrian will work alongside Airedale’s existing business unit directors, focussed on Airedale’s strategic customer segments, to continue to accelerate Airedale’s ambitious growth strategy. These are Rob Bedard, who leads the Cloud Services division in the US, Jonathan Jones, who leads the Commercial and Industrial Sector for the UK, and Asim Ansari, who leads the Enterprise, Telecoms, Edge and International Channel Sales division. All four business unit leaders report to Vice President, Jonas Caino.

Jonas says, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Adrian Trevelyan as Cloud Services Business Unit Leader. Adrian has consistently delivered throughout his career with Airedale and is an esteemed member of our management team. Well-liked and trusted by both customers and employees, Adrian’s industry insight and technical knowledge affords him huge respect in the data centre segment and wider HVAC community.

“Having Adrian at the helm as we accelerate our growth strategy into the data centre industry is a great thing for both our customers and our business.”

Adrian comments, “I am thrilled to be taking up this new position with Airedale by Modine. I have been with the company for a long time and am keen to take it to the next level, supporting my teams along the way.”