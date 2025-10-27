Stellanor acquires eight DCs from Redcentric

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre operator Stellanor Datacenters, backed by a fund managed by global investment manager DWS, has announced the acquisition of eight strategic data centre sites from Redcentric, currently serving approximately 450 clients.

The move marks a milestone in Stellanor’s broader strategy to be a major platform of regional data centres serving national and international enterprises as well as service providers with a need for wholesale and AI inference data centre capacity.

Stellanor says it is creating a new generation of regional data centres, designed for proximity, performance, sustainability, and accessibility.

As digital services become increasingly critical to business operations, the demand for secure, scalable, and locally hosted infrastructure is accelerating. Enterprise adoption of generative AI and real-time analytics will significantly accelerate this trend, particularly at the edge.

Stellanor believes its growing network of urban and near-urban facilities are well positioned to meet the requirements of enterprise and AI-driven workloads of customers across the country.

Steve Scott, CEO at Stellanor, argues, “We’re building infrastructure for the future, where data is generated, processed, and protected at the edge. Our goal is to set a new benchmark for high-performance, community-conscious data centres in Northern Europe.

“Our focus is always on our customers, who will receive the highest standard of service. We look forward to growing our business alongside them and serving their future colocation needs.”

Strategic UK expansion

The newly acquired sites are strategically located in London, Reading, Cambridge, Woking, Gatwick, Byfleet, and West Yorkshire.

The sites are seen as attractive given their high-density colocation capabilities, security standards, and sustainable operations powered by 100% renewable energy.

Aparna Narain, Partner at DWS, comments, “The acquisition of RDC by Stellanor represents a transformative step in expanding our UK footprint to ten, high-quality, strategically located assets with 36MW of secured grid capacity and a blue-chip customer base.

“We see significant long-term value in building resilient, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure that supports the UK’s digital economy.”

With this acquisition, Stellanor will operate ten data centres across the UK, with plans for continued expansion across the UK and Nordics, focusing on service quality.