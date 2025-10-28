GNM-IX launches new PoP in Bucharest

Author: Joe Peck

GNM-IX, a Dutch internet exchange and backbone operator, has announced the launch of a new point of presence (PoP) in Bucharest, Romania, located in NXDATA-1, one of the country’s major carrier-neutral data centres and a digital gateway to Southeast Europe.

This marks GNM’s first presence in Romania, expanding the company’s distributed interconnection platform into another region of Europe.

The new Bucharest site provides access to GNM’s core connectivity services – internet exchange (GNM-IX), VLAN-based interconnections, and global IP Transit – enabling Romanian operators and content networks to exchange traffic locally and optimise international routes through GNM’s multi-terabit platform.

For existing GNM members, the new PoP should strengthen connectivity across Southeast Europe, creating additional redundancy and more efficient routing options towards the Balkans, Central Europe, and beyond.

Alex Surkoff, Business Development Director at GNM, comments, “Our goal is to make high-performance connectivity available wherever networks grow.

“Expanding to Bucharest enhances our distributed architecture and gives both local and international operators new ways to interconnect – staying local in traffic exchange while remaining part of the global internet fabric.”

GNM-IX now has more than 10 Tbps of aggregated traffic and 650+ connected networks.

For more from GNM, click here.