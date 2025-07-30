EUDCA announces Board of Directors for 2025/27

Author: Joe Peck

Further to member voting during its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 11 June 2025, the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), the representative body of the European data centre community, has announced its Board of Directors to steer it up to 2027.

Board members met subsequently to appoint key positions and renew the mandates of existing committees and their leadership.

A new Board to serve the EUDCA for 2025/27

Technical expertise, extensive experience, and commercial acumen is abundant across the Board, with knowledge spanning the entire data centre lifecycle, from investment and design to sustainability/ESG and operations.

The EUDCA says that the “combined expertise of the Board is instrumental for the Association to advocate and serve its members.” The Board now comprises of the following:

• Lex Coors, Digital Realty — President of EUDCA & Policy Committee Chair

• Laurens van Reijen, LCL Data Centres — Treasurer

• Bruce Owen, Equinix — Vice President

• Marie Chabanon, Data4 — Vice President, EUDCA & Technical Committee Chair

• Isabelle Kemlin, Swedish Datacenter Industry Association — Vice President

• Dick Theunissen, EdgeConneX — Vice President, EUDCA & NTA representative

• Matt Pullen, CyrusOne — Board Member, EUDCA & CNDCP Chair

• Adam Eaton, Global Switch — Board Member

• Andrew Harrison, Arup — Board Member

• Matthew Baynes, Schneider Electric — Board Member, EUDCA & NTA representative

• Antoine Lesserteur, France Datacenter — Board Member

• Stijn Grove, Dutch Data Center Association — Board Member, EUDCA & NTA representative

• Michael Winterson, EUDCA — Secretary General

Leading the EUDCA

Lex Coors, Chief Data Center Technology and Engineering Officer at Digital Realty, unanimously retained his position as elected President to guide board and association operations.

Michael Winterson continues as Secretary General, with Laurens van Reijen of LCL Data Centers as Treasurer.

The EUDCA board also appointed four new Vice Presidents: Bruce Owen, Equinix; Marie Chabanon, Data4; Isabelle Kemlin, Swedish Datacenter Industry Association; and Dick Theunissen, EdgeConneX.

As a founding member of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact (CNDCP), the EUDCA maintains a permanent Board seat at the Pact. As such, the EUDCA says it is happy to re-appoint Board Member Matt Pullen as the representative to the Pact where he will maintain his Chair position.

Michael Winterson, Secretary General, EUDCA, comments, “As Europe moves to deliver its goals for a booming digital economy and strong AI sector, its dependence upon digital infrastructure has never been more critical.

“The EUDCA continues to serve as the independent voice for Europe’s data centre community, connecting with policy makers to add nuance to the legislative process for regulations that advance digital growth.

“The EUDCA remains a trusted and authoritative voice for the data centre industry. In a world of changing sentiments, we maintain a focus on the efficiency and sustainability of data centre services through our close association with the CNDCP.

“As a board, we remain committed to being at the forefront of shaping policy within Europe, protecting the interests of our constituents whilst looking after the planet.”

EUDCA committees bolster leadership

Having renewed the mandates of existing committees with some restructuring, the Policy Committee sees Lex Coors reappointed as Chair and Eve Fensome (Stack Infrastructure) as Deputy Chair.

The Technical Committee will be led by Marie Chabanon as Chair and Chad McCarthy (nLighten) as Deputy Chair.

National trade associations work with the EUDCA

From the national trade associations, the three existing representatives – Stijn Grove, Dutch Data Center Association; Antoine Lesserteur, France Datacenter; and Isabelle Kemlin, Swedish Datacenter Industry Association – were confirmed as part of the board.

