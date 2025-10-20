Telehouse breaks ground on new London data centre

Author: Simon Rowley

Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, a global data centre service provider and subsidiary of telecommunications company KDDI Corporation, has today broken ground on the new Telehouse West Two data centre at its existing London Docklands campus – which Telehouse says is the most connected data centre campus in Europe.

The £275m investment in the new data centre is set for completion in 2028. Flynn Management & Contracting, an international construction and fit-out company, will work with Jones Engineering Group, specialists in mechanical, electrical, and fire protection, to deliver the project.

Strategically located close to London’s financial district, the new facility will be purpose-built to support the rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as AI. The new facility will integrate both air and liquid cooling technologies to meet growing demand for high density compute environments, allowing customers to scale without compromise. Telehouse West Two will offer two meet-me rooms and four dedicated secure connectivity risers.

Designed with sustainability, resiliency, and security at its core, Telehouse West Two will offer uptime guarantees of 99.999% to ensure uninterrupted operations for customers. The data centre has been designed to BREEAM Excellent standards, indicating a high level of environmental performance against a widely recognised sustainability assessment for buildings. 100% renewable energy will power its operations. The new facility will deliver exceptional efficiency with very low WUE and PUE, while also supporting sustainability objectives with heat recovery potential and HVO-fuelled backup generators.

The new data centre represents a significant step in Telehouse’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in London, where it has maintained a presence for more than 35 years. This latest development in London strengthens Telehouse’s global growth trajectory, meeting the rising demand for advanced digital infrastructure and empowering enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation.

Kenkichi Honda, Managing Director at Telehouse Europe, says, “The new Telehouse West Two site marks another important step in our ongoing mission to deliver world-class, sustainable digital infrastructure. This expansion will empower digital transformation for enterprise clients across multiple sectors, enabling them to benefit from emerging technologies which are shaping the future world, while supporting the uncompromising need for energy efficiency and carbon neutrality.”

The nine-storey building will cover a total gross area of 32,000m², including 11,292m² of white space across six levels, on floor customer storage and plant areas. With flexibility central to the design, the layout will incorporate associated switchgear, UPS systems, chilled water cooling, and a floor-by-floor ventilation plant to support a wide range of customer requirements. The site will also be powered by two new 132kV substations which will provide 11kV across the wider campus, enabling an overall building capacity of 33MW.

Each floor will be capable of delivering up to 4.4 megawatts (MW) of power capacity ensuring the resilience and scalability required for future growth. To ensure the highest levels of protection, the facility will be equipped with multi-layered physical security and advanced threat detection, including 24/7 surveillance, on-site security personnel, and real-time incident response protocols.

Kevin Flynn, CEO of Flynn Management & Contracting, comments, “We’re proud to have once again been appointed by Telehouse for a new building project. Our team is ready to deliver on the company’s vision for a data centre that meets the ever-growing digital needs of companies, and it’s a great opportunity for us to further enhance our presence in the capital’s data centre market.”

Brendan McAtamney, Group Director, Jones Engineering Group, adds, “We’re delighted to work with Flynn Management & Contracting on the engineering and installation of services to Telehouse West Two. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work on a major data centre project in the heart of London, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

