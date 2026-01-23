RWE sustainably powers Global Switch’s London DC

Author: Joe Peck

RWE, a German renewable energy company, has signed an eight-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Global Switch, an owner, operator, and developer of data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Switch will source electricity produced from RWE’s Brechfa Forest West onshore wind farm to power its data centre in the heart of London’s Docklands. From January 2026 until 2033, RWE will supply a total of 70 gigawatt hours of clean electricity per year.

The Brechfa Forest West onshore wind farm is located in southwest Wales and was commissioned in 2018. It comprises 28 turbines and has a generation capacity of 57.4 megawatts.

Ulf Kerstin, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Supply & Trading, notes, “In view of the ongoing digitalisation and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in almost all areas of life, the number of data centres and their energy requirements are growing.

“Some data centre operators are already relying on the use of low-carbon electricity from RWE, and we are delighted to have gained Global Switch as another partner.”

Peter Domeney, COO at Global Switch, comments, “Our agreement with RWE is a critical next step on our journey to purchasing 100% renewable energy by 2030 and to the setting of new standards for what a sustainable, environmentally-conscious data centre can look like.

“It’s an agreement that brings together the forests of Wales and the most powerful, most advanced AI and high-performance compute deployments in the world.”

Wind power from Wales to London

Global Switch’s London data centre, set to benefit from this agreement, is located in the heart of the city’s business district, with access to 224 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) – or approximately 224 MW – of secured power and currently undergoing a programme of densification and expansion.

Last year, it was selected by CoreWeave to host one of Europe’s largest deployments of NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs, as well as being the site of the company’s liquid cooling showcase – a presentation of the latest liquid cooling technologies, some of which had never before been deployed in Europe.

Global Switch is targeting 100% renewable energy by 2030, and annualised power usage efficiency (PUE) of 1.2 across its European sites.

In 2025, its emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and its sites were inducted into the voluntary European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres initiative.

RWE says it is investing billions of euros in expanding its generation portfolio, particularly in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, and battery storage. This is complemented by its global energy trading business.

The company says that, thanks to its “integrated portfolio of renewables, battery storage, and flexible generation, [it] is well positioned to meet the growing global demand for electricity,” which is being driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence and further electrification.