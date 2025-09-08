Zoho to open new UK data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Zoho, a provider of cloud-based business software and productivity tools, has announced it will open a new UK data centre in the first quarter of 2026. The announcement comes alongside 43% growth in the UK and a tripling of staff numbers over the past two years.

The new facility will allow customers to retain data within the UK, addressing demand for greater data sovereignty, particularly in sectors such as financial services and the public sector. The company will also relocate its UK office from Bletchley to Milton Keynes in the same quarter to support further team expansion.

Strengthening UK operations and compliance

Zoho’s UK strategy is built around its Transnational Localism programme, which provides local teams to support customer needs and contribute to self-reliant regional economies. The latest growth expands its customer-facing staff across sales, support, and marketing.

Sachin Agrawal, UK Managing Director of Zoho, says, “In a constantly moving landscape impacted by geopolitical tensions and economic instability we are focusing deeply on enhancing the customer experience we provide to our UK customer base.

“We understand the shift to customers wanting to host their data within the boundaries of the UK, which is particularly important in industries such as the public sector and financial services. Data privacy and protection continue to be at the core of our operations and is enhanced further with our new data centre.

“Investment in our new office space enables us to continue to strengthen our growing team, ensuring that we not only deliver the best software, but the best service and support from those with excellent local knowledge of the market.”

At its Zoholics Birmingham event, Zoho also confirmed new compliance features for UK customers. Zoho Books is now recognised by HMRC for Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA), adding to its existing approval for VAT. From April 2026, this regulation will apply to sole traders with qualifying income above £50,000 and from April 2027 to those above £30,000.