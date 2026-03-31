JSM constructing power infrastructure for Maincubes Berlin DC

Author: Joe Peck

JSM Group, a provider of integrated utility infrastructure solutions, has commenced construction of the high-voltage substation and cable route for Maincubes’ new data centre campus in Nauen, Germany.

The start of the works follows the granting of a building permit for the energy infrastructure and represents a major milestone in the delivery of the main Hub Berlin campus.

JSM is responsible for the delivery of the companioned 110kV cable route and substation – critical components that will underpin the campus’s long-term energy security and scalability.

The approximately six kilometre cable route will transport electricity from renewable energy sources via the modern E.DIS distribution network to the site’s 110kV substation.

Enabling high-performance infrastructure for cloud and AI

The new campus has been designed with a grid connection capacity of 200 megawatts – with further expansion options available – to support high-performance computing environments, including advanced AI workloads and complex data analytics.

Maincubes selected Nauen as the site for its new campus due to the Berlin-Brandenburg region’s stable energy supply, strong renewable generation from wind and photovoltaics, and favourable conditions for sustainable growth.

Oliver Menzel, CEO of Maincubes, comments, “The start of construction of the substation is the next visible step on our journey towards Hub Berlin.

“In Nauen, a state-of-the-art data centre location is being created: regionally rooted and internationally connected. In doing so, we are consistently continuing the success story of Maincubes and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable, energy efficient, and resilient digital infrastructure.”

JSM leadership perspective

Michael Booth, CEO of JSM Group, says, “This project highlights JSM Group’s capability to deliver complex, high-voltage energy infrastructure for mission critical environments.

“Data centres of this scale demand absolute reliability, technical excellence, and close collaboration with our partners. We are proud to be playing a central role in enabling Maincubes’ expansion in the Berlin region and supporting the delivery of sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure.”

Michael Wiebersinsky, Mayor of the City of Nauen, adds, “With the new data centre campus, our region is developing into a highly modern location where future innovations can emerge. From a sustainability perspective, it gives me confidence that Nauen will be a reliable partner for the operating company, Maincubes.”

Hanjo During, Managing Director of E.DIS Netz, notes, “With the campus currently under development, we will connect a particularly high-performance data centre to our regional electricity distribution network. With the campus planned here in Nauen, the connected capacity will increase significantly in the future.”

Through the Nauen development, Maincubes says it continues to expand its presence in the capital region, building on the “successful operation of its first Berlin data centre, BER01.”