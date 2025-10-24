Elevate sparks dialogue at DCA Transformation 2025

Author: Joe Peck

Elevate – Future Faster, the data centre brand from Excel Networking, was represented by Rebecca Nye at the DCA Data Centre Transformation 2025 event held at IET Birmingham this week.

Rebecca joined a distinguished panel to discuss the evolving demands of the data centre sector and the bold questions shaping its future.

The panel, hosted by Mark Acton (DCA), featured industry leaders including Jovita Januskeviciute (JLL), Anastasia Wills (NGED), and Dr Sharon Richardson (Hoare Lea). Together, they explored:

• The immediate and long-term future of data centres

• The impact of AI on power requirements and infrastructure planning

• How far ahead we can realistically predict the digital landscape

• The role of nuclear power and the need for greater education around the importance of the data centre industry

Rebecca highlighted Elevate’s strengths in supporting clients through stock availability, reduced lead times, and just-in-time delivery – all critical factors in helping customers meet project timelines and scale with confidence.

Rebecca comments, “Elevate is here to accelerate transformation, challenge convention, and support our customers in navigating the complexities of tomorrow’s data centre environment.

“We’re seeing a shift in expectations. It’s not just about capacity anymore; it’s about agility, speed, and foresight.

“Elevate is committed to helping our partners stay ahead of the curve. We’re not just imagining the future; we’re building it.”

Elevate – Future Faster continues to lead the charge in delivering high-density fibre solutions, containment solutions, ducting, and intelligent power distribution, alongside strategic partnerships with global innovators such as nVent, Sunbird, Senko, Schleifenbauer, and more.

For more information about Elevate and its mission to bring the future faster, reach out to Rebecca directly on Linkedin, visit Elevate's website, or follow Elevate on LinkedIn.

