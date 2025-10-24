Data Centre Congress Global returns in 2026

Author: Joe Peck

Data Centre Expo Global is set to return to Olympia London on 4–5 February 2026, bringing together global leaders and innovators from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem to explore the future of green data, intelligent investment, and resilient physical infrastructure.

Driving sustainable growth through innovation and investment

Under this year’s themes of green investment, digital innovation, and physical infrastructure, the programme will spotlight how operators are redefining the foundations of data centres.

Expect deep explorations of decarbonisation strategies, circular and modular design, grid integration, advanced cooling, power systems innovation, and sustainable site planning.

Sessions will also examine how digital innovation is reshaping infrastructure, from AI-driven operations, automation, and control systems to next-generation materials, software-defined infrastructure, and data centre architectures that flex with demand and resilience requirements.

Hyperscale, edge, and ensuring infrastructure resilience

On the day two track, speakers will explore how hyperscale and edge infrastructures must evolve to serve a distributed, latency-sensitive, resilient future.

Topics include data sovereignty, resilient connectivity, distributed compute, AI orchestration, fault tolerance, and hybrid edge-cloud architectures.

The focus will remain squarely on designing systems that sustain performance under evolving stressors and threats.

Hear from leading voices in digital infrastructure

Attendees will gain first-hand insight from distinguished industry leaders, including:

● Elena Rehman, EMEA Head for Data Center Land Development, Microsoft

● Kenneth Dalton, Operations Director, Global Switch

● Vladimir Prodanovic, Principal Product Manager, NVIDIA

● Susanna Kass, Data Center Advisor (UNSDG-EP)

● Wilfried Dudink, Senior Director, Strategy & Development, Digital Realty

● Joe Hurman, Principal Consultant, STL Partners

● Steve Hone, CEO and co-founder, DCA (Data Centre Alliance)

● Venessa Moffat, Advisory Board Member, DCA

These experts will share case studies, forecasts, technical deep dives, and actionable guidance to help decision-makers across data centre and infrastructure industries.

A hub for cross-domain collaboration

Co-located with Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Digital Transformation Week, Cloud Transformation Conference, Edge Computing Expo and the Intelligent Automation Conference, the Expo will offer delegates exposure to the full spectrum of digital infrastructure trends and challenges.

This integrated environment aims to foster “serendipitous connections and cross-industry innovation.”

Nearly 8,000 attendees, 150 exhibitors, and over 200 speakers are expected to convene in London to chart the course of next-generation infrastructure. To be a part of it, you can review the full agenda, explore the speaker list, or register for a free or ‘Gold’ pass by visiting the event’s website.