Aligned, Calibrant to deploy on-site battery storage

Author: Joe Peck

Aligned Data Centers (Aligned), a technology infrastructure company, and Calibrant Energy (Calibrant), a US provider of on-site energy systems, have announced a new energy solution to address an urgent constraint to the data centre industry: access to grid power.

The announcement comes as the rapid growth of AI and advanced computing fuels unprecedented power demand, accelerating the need to increase load service and ensure reliable access to grid power.

Under the agreement, Calibrant will deliver a 31MW / 62MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Aligned’s data centre campus in the Pacific Northwest.

The on-site system, planned to be operational in 2026, will enable the facility to come online and scale operations years earlier than would be possible with traditional utility upgrades.

Calibrant and Aligned have been partnering with a regional utility in the Pacific Northwest since the start of negotiations to explore flexibility as a means to increase and accelerate interconnection.

Phil Martin, CEO at Calibrant, says, “This project flips the script on how data centres access power.

“Rather than the false choice between waiting years for system upgrades or having to go off grid entirely, we’re working with leading data centre providers like Aligned to use distributed energy solutions to facilitate and accelerate grid interconnection.

“This innovative model allows large power users to take control of their energy future while being stewards of their community – ensuring growth objectives are met in a manner that supports grid reliability, has minimal environmental impact, and doesn’t burden others with the costs.”

A US first

This will be the first time in the US that a battery system is purpose-built to accelerate interconnection and bring a large-scale data centre online.

Developed using Calibrant’s ‘Path to Power’ solution – a replicable, scalable approach that leverages on-site energy to overcome siting and capacity bottlenecks – the system functions as a grid-responsive asset, designed to discharge during peak demand, bolster grid reliability, and ensure uninterrupted service.

Calibrant and Aligned say they prioritised safety and the use of domestically manufactured components for this project, sourcing from suppliers that maintain US-based manufacturing and supply chains.

The battery system meets international safety standards by incorporating multiple layers of protection, including safer battery chemistry, built-in fire mitigation measures, and remote 24/7 monitoring.

Key equipment, including transformers, switchgear, and batteries, were all manufactured and/or assembled in the United States.

Andrew Schaap, CEO at Aligned, comments, “This strategic project redefines how we grow in power-constrained markets.

“With this BESS, we’re converting our load from a potential grid liability into a dynamic grid asset, providing the regional utility with the tools needed to accelerate our ramp, and we’re doing it responsibly, without impacting ratepayers.

“We’re proud to partner with Calibrant on a new market-defining initiative, directly addressing the industry’s critical constraint of access to grid power. Their experience in serving large power users and critical facilities was instrumental in our ability to move quickly and efficiently.”

Calibrant and Aligned confirmed they are considering similar projects in other markets, signalling a repeatable approach for data centre operators facing interconnection challenges.

