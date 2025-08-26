AI is reshaping the grid — is your data centre ready?

Author: Joe Peck

As Hitachi Energy explains, AI is driving explosive demand—and volatility—in data centre power needs. Today’s ‘AI factories’ require flexibility, speed, and sustainability. Traditional baseload planning won’t cut it.

Digitalisation enables real-time load shifting, renewable alignment, and grid responsiveness. Energy availability is now the top constraint, making early collaboration with utilities and infrastructure partners essential.

Capabilities like storage, on-site generation, and load shaping—once optional—are now critical. And no single player can solve this alone. Deep cross-sector collaboration is the key to building resilient, scalable systems.

We’ve seen it work: when energy and IT teams align early, results are faster, cleaner, and more adaptable.

AI is changing the grid and data centres must evolve. Flexibility isn’t an option for data centres: it’s the foundation.

