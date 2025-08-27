Community IX launches new internet exchange in Virginia

Author: Joe Peck

Community IX, the operator of the FL-IX (South Florida) and CIX-ATL (Atlanta) internet exchanges (IXs), has launched a new exchange in Northern Virginia called CIX-NoVA. The service is initially available through data centres in Ashburn and Reston, with additional sites under review.

According to the organisation, the launch responds to customer demand for greater interconnection capacity in Northern Virginia, which is it regards as the world’s largest data centre and connectivity hub.

Community IX says it has already secured participants to anchor the new platform and, across its existing exchanges, the organisation already operates more than 30Tbps of installed port capacity.

Expanding interconnection services

Randy Epstein, co-founder and Executive Director of Community IX, says, “Since beginning operations in 2015, we’ve focused on providing a cost-effective, community-driven service to our membership and have experienced tremendous growth in Florida and later in the Atlanta Metro market.

“Over the years, we’ve been asked what other markets we can offer our service [to] and Northern Virginia has consistently come up in conversation.”

CIX-NoVA allows ISPs, content providers, and enterprises to exchange IP traffic across multiple sites in the region. The exchange is open to networks operating in Ashburn and Reston.

Community IX is offering new 10G and 100G port connections free for the first year (with a two-year agreement). 400G ports are also available, but the company says they are not included in this promotion.